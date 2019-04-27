Lynn Classical Hs Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Set for May 18

The Lynn Classical High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at the Nahant Country Club. The event will begin with a 6-7 p.m. social hour followed by dinner and the induction.

The following are the 2019 Inductees into the Classical High School Hall of Fame:

Alvin Abreau

Dennis Baldini

Meryl Brown

Joseph Cawlina

Michael Cawlina

Gene Constantino

Brendan Crighton

Mark Cullinan

Afton Dean

Matthew Durgin

William Frost

Christina MihosGranese

James Guy, Jr.

Richard Maag

Brian Maes

James Rooney

Tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets are $45.00 and may be purchased at Lynn Classical High School (781-477-7404), Christine Pisanelli. Please make checks payable to LCHS Alumni Association.