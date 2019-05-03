YMCA of Metro North Announces Winners for the Y Champion Breakfast

The YMCA of Metro North has announced its awards winners for the “Y Champion Breakfast and Annual Meeting”. Scheduled for Thursday, May 23, the breakfast is a celebration of the work that the YMCA of Metro North does for the cities and towns in its service area.

“Each year, we recognize a community partner that has helped the Y advance our mission and focus on Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. This year the award winner is Warren Waugh and the Lyon-Waugh Auto Group team,” states Kathleen Walsh, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metro North. “Warren is the definition of a community champion and we are proud to honor him,” continues Walsh. Waugh noted, “I am very proud to receive the community partner award from the YMCA. One of our many goals at the Lyon-Waugh Auto Group was to achieve success and give back to the communities we live and work in. The YMCA played a valuable role in my upbringing. Giving back is the right thing to do.” Waugh learned to swim at the YMCA, ultimately resulting in a college scholarship to Babson.

The YMCA is also recognizing Kevin Colcord of Marblehead as the recipient of the “Leonard Service Volunteer Award.” This award is given to a Y volunteer who exemplifies the character of former Y board member and volunteer Ethel Leonard, including commitment to making the Y a more valuable asset to the community. Colcord provided leadership and guidance to two new Lynn YMCA program groups – the Music Studio and the Rooftop Garden Team. Under his tutelage, both groups have created a plan for extensive program implementation in the future for the Lynn Y. Mr. Colcord worked for years as a senior leader at General Electric and ultimately started his own consulting business, working with Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

The breakfast and annual meeting will take place at the Lynn Vocational Technical High School Culinary Arts program space and the students will provide breakfast for the guests. In addition to the awards to Waugh and Colcord, the YMCA will be distributing their “Y Champion” Scholarship checks. Every year the YMCA of Metro North supports six students in their quest to extend their education with college. Students who work for the YMCA or who are members of the Y and living in our service area are eligible to apply.

The YMCA of Metro North serves the communities of Lynn, Peabody, Melrose, Saugus, Stoneham, Lynnfield, Revere and Nahant. Each year over 60,000 individuals partake in YMCA programs focused on Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. For more information on the YMCA or the May 23 Y Champion Breakfast, please visit www.ymcametronorth.org.