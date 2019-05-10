Elena Hirshman-Seidel to Serve as Interim Director of Lynn Museum

The Lynn Museum and Historical Society (DBA Lynn Museum/LynnArts) Board of Trustees are pleased to announce the appointment of Elena Hirshman-Seidel as interim director effective Friday, May 10th. The Museum’s current director, Drew Russo, will depart the organization on Thursday, May 9th to assume his duties as personnel director for the City of Lynn.

Ms. Seidel, who has served as Museum programs and rentals coordinator since 2012, will manage the institution’s day to day operations as the trustees commence the search process for a permanent director.

“Elena has been the linchpin of the Museum staff for nearly a decade, and is well known in greater Lynn for her skillful coordination of programs like the Museum Enrichment Series for All and the many community events that occur here on a regular basis. We are very pleased and grateful that she has agreed to serve as interim director.” said trustee president Joe Scanlon.

After earning her bachelors and masters degrees from George Washington University, Elena served as assistant dean of students at Emerson College prior to raising her family. She and her husband, Howard Seidel, reside in Swampscott and have two children: Ford, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University who recently began working as a future systems engineer at Apple, and Tenley, a first year student at Duke University.

The Museum trustees plan to launch a formal search process for a permanent director in the coming months.