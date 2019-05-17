‘Express Yourself’ 25th Anniversary Show Set for May 23

“Express Yourself” 25th Anniversary Show, May 23, at Boch Center – Wang Theatre to Feature Guest Stars: Blue Man Group, “America’s Got Talent” 2018 Semi-Finalist Amanda Mena, STOMP, the Jam Project from World of Dance and 300 DMH Youth.

For more than 25 years, the award-winning, Beverly-based youth arts program, “Express Yourself,” has provided pure kid joy to thousands of the most at risk and vulnerable youth diagnosed with mental illness. On May 23, ‘Express Yourself’ will celebrate its 25th anniversary performance, EXYO25, at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

The special gala performance will feature an amazing star-studded cast, including Boston’s own Blue Man Group, STOMP (NYC and Las Vegas cast members), Amanda Mena from “America’s Got Talent”, the JaM Project from World of Dance, TEN31 Productions, Broadway dancer Jeff Shade, Native American Annawon Weeden, Poet Regie Gibson, Boston Children’s Chorus, Master Drummer Joh Camara, and Boston’s Best Musicians.

Special guests attending the show: DMH Commissioner Joan Mikula, Boch Center President and CEO Josiah Spaulding, and Secretary of Mass. Executive Office of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.