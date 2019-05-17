Lynn Water and Sewer Recognized by State

In recognition of National Drinking Water Week, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced 61 recipients including the Lynn Water and Sewer Commission of the annual Public Water Systems Award at a ceremony recently held at Ft. Devens. Each year MassDEP honors the state’s many dedicated drinking water professionals, while acknowledging certain noteworthy accomplishments that involve excellent water service to the public.

The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission was recognized for having a medium to large community system that serves populations of 3,301 to 49,999 or more than 50,000 customers serving drinking water in the City of Lynn.

MassDEP is responsible for ensuring clean air and water, safe management and recycling of solid and hazardous wastes, timely clean up of hazardous waste sites and spills and the preservation of wetlands and coastal resources.