Metropolitan Beaches Commission to Hold Regional Review May 18

The Metropolitan Beaches Commission (MBC) will hold a public hearing on Saturday, May 18 from 10 am – 12 pm at the UMass Boston Campus Center 3rd Floor Ballroom C to review the preliminary results of the Commission’s public hearings held in Lynn, Nahant, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy and Hull.

The MBC was created by the Legislature in 2007. It was made a permanent legislative commission in 2014, charged with making findings and recommendations to improve management and maintenance on the region’s public beaches from Nahant to Nantasket owned by the Commonwealth and managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). The Commission is co-chaired by Senator Brendan Crighton of Lynn and Representative RoseLee Vincent of Revere, and has been led and managed since its inception in partnership with Save the Harbor/Save the Bay.

This hearing is open to the public, and will give the nearly 500 people who took part in local MBC hearings in 2018 and 2019 the opportunity to make sure that the Commission accurately captured their hopes and concerns for their beach.

On June 4, the MBC will hold a public hearing at the State House to hear from the DCR on their plans for the metropolitan region’s public beaches in 2019. The Commission also will take expert testimony on best practice for managing beach parking, marine mammal disposal, and the importance of free events and programs to the region’s waterfront neighborhoods and beachfront communities.

Following the State House Hearing, the MBC will prepare a final report on their findings and recommendations which they will release to the Legislature, DCR and the public in late June or early July.

For more information on this hearing or the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, please contact Bruce Berman at [email protected] or on his cell at 617-293-6243 or Andrea Patton at 617-451-2860 ext. 1006 or by email to [email protected]