Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Local student named to Austin Prep Honor Roll

Rachel Galatis and Steven Galatis have been named to the Third Quarter Honor Roll at Austin Prep.

Local students graduate from Emerson College in Boston

On Sunday, May 12, Emerson College awarded more than 970 undergraduate degrees and on May 11, awarded nearly 300 graduate degrees during the College’s Commencement ceremonies.

Award-winning journalist, speaker, and author Soledad O’Brien received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and delievered the undergraduate commencement address. Award-winning scholar and writer Nell Irvin Painter, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker and theatrical producer Jose Antonio Vargas, and of Miami Dade College Eduardo J. Padron also received honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees.

Daniel Beals of Lynn graduated from Emerson College, with a BS degree in Marketing Communications.

Medina Sehi of Lynn graduated from Emerson College, with a BS degree in Journalism.

Sarah Alexander from Lynn graduated from Emerson College, receiving a BFA in Writing Lit and Publishing BFA. Alexander completed the degree in December 2018 and was honored on Sunday, May 12, during commencement.

Local students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List

The following students have been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher that semester.

Allison Dixon of Lynn majoring in Media Arts Production and a member of the Class of 2019

Lily Doolin of Lynn majoring in Writing, Lit and Publishing and a member of the Class of 2020

Rachel Gaudet of Lynn majoring in Media Arts Production and a member of the Class of 2019

Ashley Menard of Lynn majoring in Journalism and a member of the Class of 2019

Medina Sehi of Lynn majoring in Journalism and a member of the Class of 2019

Katie Wheaton of Lynn majoring in Media Arts Production and a member of the Class of 2019

Local Residents Initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

The following local residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Justin Codair of Lynn,was initiated at Salem State University.

Shannon Magner of Lynn, was initiated at Salem State University.

Jennifer Mahoney of Lynn, was initiated at Salem State University.

Briana Silva of Lynn, was initiated at Salem State University.

Katherine Stavropoulos of Lynn, Massachusetts, was initiated at Salem State University.

Trang Vu of Lynn, was initiated at Salem State University.

These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Mahoney Achieves Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Belmont University

Mikayla Mahoney, from Lynn, MA, qualified for the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 32 percent of Belmont’s 8,318 students qualified for the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”