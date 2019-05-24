Lynn Post Office to Be Rededicated In Honor of Thomas P. Costin Jr.

Special to the Journal

Former Lynn Mayor and Postmaster recognized for service to the community

In June of 1961, former Lynn Mayor Thomas P. Costin Jr. was sworn in as the Postmaster of Lynn, an honor bestowed upon him by his friend and newly elected president John F. Kennedy. He would hold that position until his retirement in 1992, helping to usher in many changes in the way today’s Postal Service operates.

Congressman Seth Moulton introduced House Bill 6059 last June to rename the Lynn Post Office in Mr. Costin’s honor, citing not only his long and prestigious postal career, but his many elected, volunteer and civic positions in the Lynn community. The bill was signed by the president on Dec. 21, 2018, and became public law 115-363.

The rededication ceremony will take place on May 24, 2019, in front of the Post Office at 51 Willow St. in Lynn at 11 a.m.

Ted Grant, from Essex Media Group will serve as Master of Ceremonies and presenters will include Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Seth Moulton.

Also speaking will be Dean Baker, the current Postmaster of Lynn, Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee and Mr. Thomas Costin himself.

As an added treat, the Lynn English Junior ROTC will present the colors and Mr. Costin’s grandchildren will lead those assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.