Lynn YMCA Stride Along the Tide 5k Road Race

On Saturday, May 18, the Lynn YMCA hosted its annual 5k road race at Nahant Beach Reservation. On a beautiful Spring morning, a record-breaking 300+ runners came out to support our cause and run for the Lynn community. The aptly named ‘Stride Along the Tide’ 5k took runners of all ages through scenic neighborhoods and along the beautiful coast of Nahant.

The Lynn YMCA 5k raises funds for the Y’s Annual Campaign scholarship fund, which ensures no one is turned away for inability to pay. Thanks to the support of runners and generous sponsors, the Y is able to provide youth the opportunity to take lifesaving swim lessons, attend day camp, and access to healthy living programs at the Y! This year’s race raised over $12,000 for the Annual Campaign fund!

Prizes were awarded to the top overall male and female finishers in each category as well as the top three finishers, male and female, in each age group. Congratulations to Tom Walsh of Melrose for taking home the prize or top male finisher and to 12-year-old Hazel Mouhidin for being the first female to cross the finish line. The Stride Along the Tide 5k is the second race in the YMCA of Metro North’s annual road race series. The YMCA of Metro North Road Race Series brings together seven different communities to run for our cause. These unique races are featured across our communities to motivate, inspire and promote the YMCA’s mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. In July the series continues with the Torigian Family YMCA Beat the Heat 5k on July 11th at 6:30pm. The Melrose Family YMCA will finish off the 2019 series with their Halloween themed 10th Annual Spooky Sprint 5k on Oct. 26.