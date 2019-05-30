Obituaries 05-30-2019

Bruce Anthony, DVM

Florida Veterinarian

Bruce M. Anthony, DVM, passed away from cancer on May 21 at his home in Lithia, Florida surrounded by his family and draped in his dogs. Bruce died on the 24 thanniversary of his graduation from University of Florida School of Veterinary Medicine; a fitting end.

Being a veterinarian was the joy and meaning of Bruce’s life and his many clients, both two legged and four, were indeed his extended family. He owned the Mobile Vet Clinic of Brandon (FL) and served the greater Brandon area for over 19 years.

He grew up in Swampscott and Lynn where his love of hockey began at age 7 in Pee Wee and Bantam Hockey and being a part of the newly formed Lynn Jets in the 1960’s and the fledgling North Shore Bantam Hockey League. After graduating from Pickering Junior High School, Bruce continued playing hockey at the Groton School (’71) and Dartmouth College (’75).

Returning to Lynn, he continued playing hockey and began working in the wholesale lumber business until the late 1980’s when he made a career change to pursue his passion for working with animals.

Bruce was the son of the late Keith and Marian (Ellis) Anthony and is survived by his sister, Carol Anthony of King of Prussia, PA; his local family of Aasia Dastgir, Victoria Leveson, Cheri White, and Jean Guyol; Bill Hawkins; dear family friend, Ann Miller of Framingham and many beloved cousins in both Canada and the U.S.

Bruce also leaves a network of devoted Tampa Bay Lightning fans with whom he shared many memories over the past decade; and finally he leaves his other passion, the many flowering trees and shrubs he planted around his home to reflect the beauty and joy of the life he loved.

A celebration of his life will take place at Stowers Funeral Home in Brandon, FL on June 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.