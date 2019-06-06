Classical Softball Reigns Again: Warren Shuts down Everett in 5-0 Title-clincher

There was plenty at stake for the Lynn Classical and Everett High softball teams when they took the field on a day when the temperature dropped 20 degrees into the mid-50s by game time at Glendale Park in Everett.

For Erica Richard’s Classical Rams, it was a share of the Northeastern Conference South title, a higher seeding in the MIAA Tournament, and most importantly, an opportunity for the seniors to affirm their legacy as a multi-championship class.

NEC SOUTH CHAMPIONS: The Lynn Classical High School softball team, picturing after its title-clinching 5-0 victory over Everett at Glendale Park. Front row, from left, are Abby Fila, Izzy Faessler, Amanda Tobin, Kayla Morrill, Rebecca Walker, Amanda Wilkins, Brooke Warren, MacKenzie Shea, and Ava Foglietta. Back row, from left, are Coach Erica Richard, Andrea Brazell, Giana Coito, Reese Brinkler, Mary Collins, Kiara Edmonds, madison Dana, Maggie McHale, Ciara Collins, Gianna Nikolakakis, and Coach Jenny Garrity.

For Stacy Poste’s Crimson Tide, it was the final game of their brief tenure as members of the Northeastern Conference and also a chance to improve their seeding in the Tournament.

Sophomore pitcher Brooke Warren did her part to lead the Rams to an historic victory, allowing five hits and striking out five in a 5-0 victory over Everett. Classical (15-5) won its second NEC title in three years.

The game ended in spectacular fashion as leftfielder Kiara Edmonds made a full-length diving catch for the final out. Edmonds also had a triple down the right-field line to ignite the Rams’ offense in the second inning.

While Warren kept a hard-hitting Everett lineup in check, the defense, notably shortstop Rebecca Walker, first baseman Amanda Wilkins, and catcher Maddie Dana made pivotal plays in the field.

Walker had a basehit and two RBI while Dana (1-for-3) and Warren (RBI single) also contributed on offense.

Coach Richard paid tribute to her seniors, Maddie Dana, Rebecca Walker, Kayla Morrill, Ciara Collins, and Maggie McHale, during her post-game interview.

“This one I wanted it so badly for the seniors and for everybody,” said Richard. “But those seniors, they’ve given me everything they had for four years, and they deserve this. That very last out, Kiara making that catch, it just says how much those kids wanted it.”

Warren, winding up a very busy (four games in four days) final week of the regular season on the mound, also drew special commendation from the coach.

“Brooke dominated, she came at them and mixed it up,” said Richard. “She knew how much this meant to everybody and she made sure that we had the chance to win. You can’t ask for more than that.”

Classical will play the Reading-Revere winner Sunday at 1 p.m. in the MIAA Tournament.