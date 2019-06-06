Police Horse Named ‘Lynn Strong’ In Honor of Lynn Police Officers

The dedication ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Lynn Police Department, located at 300 Washington Street. The ceremony will be emceed by Karen Benson, owner and operator of Indian Rock Stables in Saugus. Attendees will be Officers from the Lynn Police Department, family and friends. All are welcome to attend.

Join us for this community event as we introduce the newest member of the U. S. Park Police Mounted Unit “Lynn Strong,” named in honor of Officers from the Lynn Police Department who were the recipients of the Trooper Hanna Award for bravery. The Lynn officers are John Bernard, Matthew Coppinger, Joshua Hilton, Joshua Seaman and Michael McEachern.

Come out and support our Heroes in Blue and The Horses (and) Heroes Foundation as we continue our mission in honoring those Officers that have paid the ultimate sacrifice, or who have demonstrated actions above and beyond the call of duty.

The U.S. Park Police Horse Mounted Unit is one of the oldest police equestrian units in the United States. Established in 1934, it consisted of one horse rented from a local stable. As the value of the mounted unit was proven, it expanded to an operational strength that patrols and provides protection in the Washington metro area. “Lynn Strong” will help to protect and serve the public as a police horse in this prestigious mounted unit.