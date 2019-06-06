St. Mary’s Names First Class of Garrity Scholarship Recipients

St. Mary’s High School has selected the first group of Msgr. Paul V. Garrity Scholars, a four-year, full scholarship that covers tuition and fees. The recipients were recognized at a ceremony on campus May 16 highlighting their accomplishments.

The Garrity Scholars program is a $1 million scholarship initiative named for the former pastor of St. Mary’s Parish, who is credited with leading St. Mary’s High School to new levels of academic achievement during his tenure in Lynn.

“Monsignor Garrity’s efforts to have St. Mary’s recognized as one of the strongest Catholic schools in the archdiocese are still felt today,” said Head of School Dr. John F. Dolan. “We are thrilled to welcome the first group of Garrity Scholars to the St. Mary’s family.”

The Garrity Scholars is a competitive, merit-based program that recognizes the best and brightest students interested in a transformative educational experience offered at St. Mary’s. The scholarship program acknowledges excellence through focus on STEM education, personal leadership qualities and a commitment to the St. Mary’s pillars of Catholic, Excellence, Integrity and Respect, all hallmarks of Msgr. Garrity.

The inaugural Garrity Scholars, with their hometown and current school are:

Adrianna Bowker, Saugus, St. Mary’s Marian Division

Anthony D’Itria, Revere, St. Mary’s Marian Division

Anna Fringuelli, Lynn, Our Lady of the Assumption, Lynnfield

Allie Fritz, Lynn, Pickering Middle School

Dominic Kim, Lynn, Sacred Heart School

John Marks, Lynn, Our Lady of the Assumption, Lynnfield

Orvis Njika, Lynn, St. Pius School

Zackary Perry, Lynn, Pickering Middle School

Derek Garcia Rodriguez, Lynn, Marshall Middle School

Charlotte Rossicone, Wakefield, Galvin Middle School

Madyson Silva, Lynn, St. Pius School

Aniya Wilhelmsen, Lynn, Breed Middle School

“We are extremely pleased with the caliber of students the Garrity Scholars program attracted in its first year,” said Associate Head of School David Angeramo. “We are anticipating great things from them in the next four years. They all have the potential to be leaders in our school community.”

The Garrity Scholars will also be part of the St. Mary’s Scholars program, which provides additional classwork, faculty mentors, team-building activities and college-preparedness training. Garrity Scholars were selected based on their academic achievement, scores on the archdiocesan high school placement test, essay, and interview with a panel of St. Mary’s administrators and faculty.

“I consider myself a leader because of my desire to help others without expecting anything in return,” Bowker wrote in her essay.

“St. Mary’s has given me the opportunity to grow as a student and a class leader,” D’Itria said. “I want to continue learning from others and influence my classmates to show pride in our school by my actions and my examples.”

“I am excited to bring my commitment and responsibility to St. Mary’s,” Wilhelmsen said. “I hope to become the type of leader that people want to follow.”