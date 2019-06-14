Last Day to Take Out Nomination Papers June 21

Anyone seeking to run for various political offices in Lynn has until 4 p.m. Friday, June 21 to take out nomination papers from the Election office in city hall.

“Up for re-election are the Ward Councilors, Councilor at Large and School Committee,” said Karen Richard, of the election office.

The last day to return nomination papers is Monday, June 24 by 4 p.m.

The last day to register to vote in preliminary election is August 14.

Tuesday, Sept. 3 is the preliminary Election from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The last day to register to vote in Final Election is Oct. 16, by 8 p.m.

The citywide election is Tuesday, Nov, 5, 2019 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who have taken nomination papers so far are: Councilor at Large hopefuls incumbent Buzzy Barton, Laurel Chabib, Jose Encarnacion, incumbent Brian Field, Joel Hyppolite, incumbent Brian LaPierre, incumbent Hong Net, and Lennin Pena.

For Ward I, incumbent Wayne Lozzi, William O’Shea III and Daniel Staub took out papers. As did Ward 2 incumbent Rick Starbard. In Ward 3 incumbent Darren Cyr took out papers. George Maimeteas also took out papers for Ward 3, in Ward 4 its incumbent Richard Colucci and Natasha Megie-Maddrey took out papers.

Ward 5 Councilor Dianna Chakoutis would like to serve another term but she could be challenged by Marven Hyppolite.

So far it seems like there could be five vying for the current Ward 6 councilor, Fred Hogan’s seat, Hogan took out his papers as did Don Castle, Cinda Thi Danh, David Ellis, and Jimmy Gonzalez.

In Ward 7 incumbent Jay Walsh took out papers as did Alexis Reynoso.

Running for School Committee are the six incumbents Donna Coppola, Jared Nickerson, Brian Castellanos, John Ford Jr., Lorraine Gately, and Michael Satterwhite.

Others who took out nomination papers to serve on the School Committee include Sandra Lopez and Tiffany Magnolia.