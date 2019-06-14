Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Local Student Graduates from Austin Prep

Presuming the best in others while applying shared values towards life experiences were common themes presented to the 130 graduates of Austin Preparatory School during commencement exercises on May 25. The following local student was among the graduates:

• Rachel Galatis will attend Stonehill College in the fall.

Residents Named to Dean’s List

The following local residents were named to Dean’s List at Becker College for the spring 2019 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.

Seth Bird, of Lynn, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media Design, Game Production and Management Concentration.

Kimberly Delorto, of Lynn, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Veterinary Science, Veterinary Technology Concentration.

Rachel Omotosho, of Lynn, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Students Named to Assumption’s Spring Dean’s List

Assumption College has announced that 558 undergraduate students, or recent graduates, have been named to the College’s prestigious Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.

Emma Panacopoulos of Lynn

Meagan Molea of Lynn

To receive recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester. The Dean’s List is announced following the spring and fall semesters.

Local Students Named to Dean’s List for Spring

More than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. That’s nearly 20 percent of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the spring semester.

Of the dean’s list recipients, 616 are freshmen, 444 are sophomores, 477 are juniors and 522 are seniors. An additional 774 students were named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.

Among the students earning recognition on the Dean’s List:

Alexis I. Rivera, a Accounting Pre-Major major from Lynn.

Susan E. Walker, a Public Health major from Lynn.

Local Students Graduate from Bucknell

Bucknell University presented degrees to nearly 900 graduates at Commencement on May 19, 2019.

Guelmi Espinal of Lynn earned a Bachelor of Arts in Classics & Ancient Med Studies.

Raphy Valera of Lynn earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.