Centerboard Receives Cummings Foundation Grant

Centerboard, a community-based, non-profit charitable organization that supports families and young people through housing, access to employment, education and financial empowerment, is proud to be the recipient of a $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation as part of its $100K for 100 program. The grant will be paid out over four years for Centerboard’s innovative We Rise Program.

Representing Centerboard, Kim Hopkins, LICSW, Director of Innovation & Planning and Jen Dowd, LCSW, Assistant Director of Youth Services joined approximately 300 other guests at a reception at TradeCenter 128 in Woburn on June 6 to celebrate the $10 million infusion into Greater Boston’s nonprofit sector. With the conclusion of this grant cycle, Cummings Foundation has now awarded more than $260 million to Greater Boston nonprofits alone.

“We are grateful that the Cummings Foundation has joined us in the fight to end exploitation!” said Mark DeJoie, Chief Executive Officer of Centerboard. “Together, we will expand survivor-informed services to close the gap in specialized supports for the estimated 150+ young girls and women in Essex County who are sexually exploited each year. We are also going to increase prevention efforts so that girls in our communities do not fall prey to traffickers.”

We Rise brings together survivors of commercial sexual exploitation with key community allies in order to prevent, intervene against, and promote recovery from the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC). Our comprehensive, survivor-informed program empowers girls and young women through community outreach, emergency intervention, and transitional and ongoing supports.