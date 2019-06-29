Frederick Douglass Reading Set For July 3

High Rock Tower is the place to be on July 3, when hundreds will gather to hear the reading of one of the best-known abolitionists and orator Frederick Douglass, who also spent the mid-1800s in Lynn.

For the ninth year, dozens of people in a communal reading to shed light on the true meaning of freedom will read Douglass’ 1852 speech, “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Slave.”

Organizers Wendy Joseph and Calvin Anderson are gearing up for July 3

The annual community celebration, supported by MassHumanities, the Lynn Cultural Council, Ward 4 Councilor Richard Colucci and the Parks Department of Lynn begins at High Rock Tower at 6 p.m. There will be pony rides, a fire truck to explore, a large lineup of local entertainers, food, music, a tour of the tower and best of all the highest viewpoint in Lynn to watch the fireworks.

Parking is available at KIPP Academy on High Rock Street.

“Douglass was one of the foremost civil rights activists in history and he is part of Lynn’s history,” said Wendy Joseph. “Lynn has a wonderful history of the abolitionist movement and social justice movements, beginning with the Quakers.”

Douglass was born a slave on a plantation in Maryland. He escaped to New York, then went to New Bedford trying to get work in the whaling industry. While there he was introduced to The Liberator, an abolitionist newspaper and he began to develop his voice and ideas.

“This has turned into a great family-friendly event,” Joseph said.