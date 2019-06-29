News Briefs

Stop the Bleed Training Sessions Offered

“Stop the Bleed” Training Sessions will be conducted by Lt. Paul Ricchi, director, Lynn Office of Emergency Management

Tuesday, July 9, 2:30-4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23, 2:30-4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30, 2:30-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2:30-4 p.m.

All sessions take place in Room 402 in City Hall. These trainings are designed to help bystanders become trained and equipped to assist in the event of a bleeding emergency.

For more information on the national “Stop the Bleed” initiative, please visit http://www.bleedingcontrol.org.

If you have any questions, please contact Drew Russo (x6884), Paul Ricchi (781-389-2447), or Michele Desmarais (x6712).

Refugee Youth Mentoring Program

The Refugee Youth Mentoring program seeks to support youth refugees in attaining self-sufficiency, economic stability, and ultimately the ability to thrive.

The program will take place this Fall and will end on May 1, 2020. Each mentor would complete a profile detailing their experience and interests to ensure best mentor/mentee pairing. Upon hire, mentors would receive eight hours of training which will cover key topics for their success as mentors. Mentors will be expected to meet with their mentees about four times per month (depending on mentor and mentee flexibility). Over the course of the program year, eight workshops will be scheduled, focusing on different topics that are helpful for young adults. Three workshops will focus on financial literacy topics and the remaining five workshops will be provided by clinical social workers.

For more information call 781-346-3795

Photography Contest Underway

Do you appreciate the outdoors and enjoy taking photographs that celebrate your connection with nature? Then you and Picture This: Your Great Outdoors, Mass Audubon’s annual statewide photo contest, are a picture-perfect fit!

Picture This: welcomes shutterbugs of all ages, backgrounds, and levels of experience to share the natural beauty of the Bay State through their photography. The competition, which each year attracts hundreds of photographers who submit thousands of images, is now under way and continues through Monday, September 30.

Participants can enter in either 18-and-Older or Under-18 age categories and can focus on six subject areas: People in Nature, Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Landscapes, and Plants and Fungi. Contestants can submit up to 10 images.

Photographs can have been taken any time prior to or during the 2019 contest period, but must have been shot in Massachusetts or at Mass Audubon’s Wildwood Camp in Rindge, N.H. One Grand Prize winner will be awarded a $250 gift card, in addition to being featured in Mass Audubon’s member newsletter, Explore. Eleven winners will receive $100 gift cards, and at least six honorable mentions will receive $50 gift cards. Additional honorable mentions may be awarded at the discretion of the judges. All gift cards are to be redeemed at a Mass Audubon shop or wildlife sanctuary. To enter and to review contest information, including rules and how to submit photos online, please visit massaudubon.org/picturethis.