Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Named to Honor Roll at BC High

The following local student has earned Boston College High School Fourth Quarter Honors:

Richard Rowe 2021 of Lynn achieved High Honors.

For High Honors a Soph., Jr.,Sr. must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher.

For Honors a Soph., Jr.,Sr. must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher.

Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men founded in 1863. The school enrolls approximately 1,500 students from more than 100 communities in eastern Massachusetts.

Local Students Graduate from Emmanuel College

Emmanuel College celebrated its 97th Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 11, adding hundreds of graduates to the global network of Emmanuel alumni who are making their mark on the world. World-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin delivered the Commencement Address to the Class of 2019 and the more than 3,000 family members, friends and guests in attendance. The College also conferred an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters upon Professor Emeritus of Mathematics Sister Elizabeth Michaels ‘46, SNDdeN, who served on the faculty at Emmanuel for 40 years. Local students who graduated include:

Kamille Bautista of Lynn. Bautista received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics during the ceremony.

Tatiana Dejesus of Lynn. Dejesus received a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience during the ceremony.

Sarah Haferman of Lynn. Haferman received a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience during the ceremony.

Luz Matul of Lynn. Matul received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a concentration in Counseling and Health during the ceremony. Matul graduated cum laude.

Shadia Nabalindwa of Lynn. Nabalindwa received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a concentration in Counseling and Health during the ceremony.

Emmanuel College, founded in 1919, is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. Enrolling more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, the College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 70 programs in the sciences, liberal arts, business, nursing, and education foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s Catholic educational mission to educate the whole person and provide an ethical and relevant 21st-century education.

Fairfield University Congratulates Spring 2019 Dean List

Grace Couillard of Lynn received Deans List Honors for the Spring 2019 semester. In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

Jonathan Cabrera Makes Dean’s List at RIT

Jonathan Cabrera of Lynn was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 Spring Semester. Cabrera is in the computer aided drafting program.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.

Local Residents Receive Bachelor’s Degrees at 151st WPI Commencement

On Saturday, May 11, on the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) campus quadrangle, 1,019 bachelor’s degrees were awarded during the university’s 151st commencement ceremony.

Heather Cummings of Lynn, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering with high distinction.

Jennifer Payano of Lynn, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in bioinformatics and computational biology.

WPI President Laurie Leshin and Board of Trustees Chairman Jack Mollen presided over the celebration, at which the keynote address was given by Ellen Stofan, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

In her remarks, Stofan lauded the graduating seniors, whom she called “the next generation of STEM innovators,” before pointedly asking, “Where do you go from here?” She noted that students are graduating 50 years after the Apollo 11 Moon landing on July 20, 1969. The historic milestone was spurred, in part, Stofan noted, by the challenge President John F. Kennedy placed before Congress in an address in May 1961.

Stofan, who has more than 25 years of experience in space-related organizations and a rich background in planetary geology, also received an honorary doctor of science degree.

WPI awarded Gordon Hargrove, executive director of Friendly House in Worcester, an honorary doctor of humane letters degree for his “distinguished leadership of a vital Worcester institution, his passion for making miracles happen in the lives of others, and his inspiring example to generations of WPI students, faculty, and staff.”

President Leshin told the graduates that while she is sad to see them go, she and the campus community feel a great sense of pride in all of their accomplishments at WPI. “Over the past four years, we have all watched, and hopefully helped you discover, your passions and strengths, we’ve seen you work very hard, and we’ve seen you truly make a difference.”

Class speaker Emily Molstad, of Newington, Conn., a major in mechanical engineering with materials science and engineering, recalled for her classmates the “nine words we heard when we arrived, and over and over again throughout our four years here: Go to class. Do the work. Ask for help. These words, repeated so often, weren’t always easy to practice day to day, but once we followed them, they put us on the path to success.”

University of Maine Announces Dean’s List

Isabella Castiello of Lynn was among the 2,330 students at the University of Maine recognized for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2019 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 1,649 are from Maine, 623 are from 35 other states and 58 are from 30 countries other than the U.S.

The student who received Dean’s List honors for spring 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Calnan Receives Graduate Degree at 151st WPI Commencement

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) President Laurie Leshin and Board of Trustees Chairman Jack Mollen presided over the university’s 151st Commencement celebrations, awarding over 850 master’s and doctoral degrees at the Graduate Ceremony, held on the campus Quadrangle. Joseph Calnan of Lynn, was awarded a master of science degree in mechanical engineering.

This year’s graduate address was given by Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

In his remarks, Hrabowski expressed his excitement at being asked by his longtime friend, Laurie Leshin, to speak at WPI’s graduate commencement. “I’ve been watching the progress of WPI for a long time,” he said. “You’re a national leader in project-based learning, and you’re the alma mater of Robert Goddard. In my area, that’s a big deal.”

WPI awarded honorary degrees to Hrabowski and to Kevin O’Sullivan, who recently retired as president and CEO of Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives.

President Leshin congratulated the Class of 2019 for “enduring stress, overcoming setbacks, and pushing boundaries.” As students leave campus with a degree, Leshin said she anticipates they will continue to “break barriers and open new doors.”

Graduate student speaker Doreen Manning then gave her remarks. Manning, who received her master’s of business administration, told her fellow graduates that she took an indirect route since “earning a master’s degree had simply not been on my career radar.”

Manning said her worldview is different now.

“So as I leave the podium today, I will do so not only with a diploma, but with new insights into myself and my role within the world,” Manning said. “Yet even more important, when I meet with alumni in my position as editor of the WPI Journal, I get to tell them, with pride, ‘I’m an alum, too!’ “

WPI, a global leader in project-based learning, is a distinctive, top-tier technological university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems. Recognized by the National Academy of Engineering with the 2016 Bernard M. Gordon Prize for Innovation in Engineering and Technology Education, WPI’s pioneering project-based curriculum engages undergraduates in solving important scientific, technological, and societal problems throughout their education and at more than 50 project centers around the world. WPI offers more than 50 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs across 14 academic departments in science, engineering, technology, business, the social sciences, and the humanities and arts. Its faculty and students pursue groundbreaking research to meet ongoing challenges in health and biotechnology; robotics and the internet of things; advanced materials and manufacturing; cyber, data, and security systems; learning science; and more.