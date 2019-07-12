The Place to Live : Lynn deemed one of ‘Most Livable Cities in America’

Special to The Journal

Mayor Thomas M. McGee and the City of Lynn have been honored in the 2019 City Livability Awards Program during The U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 87th Annual Meeting in Honolulu.

The award recognizes mayoral leadership in developing and implementing programs that improve the quality of life in America’s cities, focusing on the leadership, creativity and innovation demonstrated by the mayors. This year’s winning cities were selected by former mayors from a pool of over 150 applicants.

“Our City Livability Awards Program gives us the chance to celebrate the extraordinary role mayors across the country play in making urban areas cleaner, safer and more livable,” said Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. “We are grateful to Waste Management for its many years of support for the City Livability Awards Program, and for the opportunity to showcase the innovation and commitment of mayors and city governments across the country.”

““This program is such a great resource for the residents of Lynn and all who have a chance to use it,” said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. “Jaime Marsh, Director of Community Development, has been a constant presence working with a number of Mayoral administrations to carry out the restoration and transformation of High Rock Tower Observatory into the tremendous asset it is today. It is an honor to see the city recognized on a national level by the U.S. Conference of Mayors as one of the ‘Most Livable’ Cities in America.”

Lynn’s Starry Starry Night program is designed to promote tourism and education while affording inner-city, low-income, children and residents the opportunity to utilize and enjoy a wonderful, unique publically owned and run observatory at the top of High Rock Tower in the City of Lynn. High Rock Tower not only sits atop the City of Lynn seal, but also in the heart of Lynn’s downtown, on the peak of a large hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The Starry Starry Night program is run by volunteers and is 100 percent free of charge. It is designed to introduce people of all ages to basic astronomy while promoting the City of Lynn. People from all over Massachusetts travel to High Rock on any given night to enjoy the views and utilize the program to see objects such as the Rings of Saturn, various Nebula, the details of the moon’s crust or Jupiter and her Moons.

“The restoration and reuse of High Rock Tower and the observatory has spanned the administrations of four mayors, all of whom played a part in getting us to where we are today,” said McGee. “Mayor Pat McManus originally obtained an Olmsted grant to begin the restoration of the tower, followed by Mayor Edward Clancy, who started the observatory program, and Mayor Judith Flanagan-Kennedy who successfully secured Massachusetts State Historical Grants for the tower’s continued restoration.”

Susan Moulton, Waste Management’s Senior Director of Public Sector solutions, presented the City Livability Awards during the annual luncheon in Honolulu, HI. “For 30 years, Waste Management has had the distinct pleasure of sponsoring the City Livability Awards that recognize U.S. Mayors who go above and beyond to keep their communities safe, healthy and thriving. Working alongside Mayors who strengthen their communities and enhance the lives of their residents motivates us to deliver innovative, safe and sustainable recycling and waste services the right way, every day.”