Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Locals Graduate from Fitchburg State University

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for students who spanned the United States and across the globe.

Steven D. Borges, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Nypro Healthcare, and a 1990 Fitchburg State alumnus, delivered the commencement address at the undergraduate ceremony on Saturday, May 18. Borges was also presented the President’s Medal by University President Richard S. Lapidus in recognition of his accomplishments and support of the university community.

Anna M. Clementi of Lunenburg, a member of the university Board of Trustees, was awarded an honorary doctorate at the ceremony in recognition of her lifetime of philanthropy and support of university initiatives including the Center for Italian Culture that she helped create.

Madison Medina of Pelham, N.H., addressed her fellow graduates as undergraduate valedictorian. Medina is enrolled in Fitchburg State’s groundbreaking police program, whose graduates complete, in five years, bachelor’s and master’s degrees plus certification to serve in municipal police departments across the state. Medina is completing the 17-week police academy this summer and will complete her master’s degree in the coming academic year.

At the graduate commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 16, Christine Foote-Lucero addressed guests as recipient of the Graduate Student Leadership Award. Foote-Lucero, who works as a forensic nurse examiner in Colorado, completed a master’s degree in forensic nursing.

Local Students Included:

Federica M. Brito, BS, Human Services

Shaina Cruel-Reynoso ,BS, Political Science

Stephanie M. Griffin, MED, Curriculum and Teaching

Amanda L. Leblanc , BS, Game Design

Fitchburg State University enrolls 7,000 day and evening students in more than 50 programs of study. The university was established in 1894.

Endicott College Announces 2019 Local Graduates

Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, held its 79th annual commencement exercises this past week. At a May 23 ceremony for Endicott’s Van Loan School of Graduate and Professional Studies at Hempstead Stadium on the Endicott campus in Beverly, Mass., the commencement speaker was Latoyia Edwards, news anchor at NBC-10 Boston, who received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the ceremony. Of local interest, the following students received degrees:

Lisa Hannaford, Master of Education, Autism and App Beh Analy

Kenneth Vu, Master of Science, Information Technology

Edwards advised the class of 2019 to follow their passions, take ownership of writing their own story, and find ways to help others. "I challenge you, on your continued climb, to reach back and give someone else a boost along the way," Edwards told the graduates. A total of 1,135 students graduated from Endicott's Van Loan School of Graduate & Professional Studies and its traditional undergraduate college. Ten students received a Doctor of Educational Leadership or Doctor of Philosophy; 349 received a Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Science, Master of Business Administration, or Master of Fine Arts degree; 760 students received a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts, or Bachelor of Fine Arts degree; and 16 received an Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree.

Endicott College Announces Local Dean’s List Student

Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Spring 2019 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

The following local student has met these requirements:

Michaela Hamill of Lynn was named to the Dean’s List at Endicott College for the Spring 2019 semester. Michaela is majoring in Liberal Studies/Education and is the daughter of Donald Hamill and Laurie Hamill.

Lynn Resident Graduates from Curry College

Curry College is pleased to announce that Denise Garcia of Lynn received a BA degree at Commencement Excercises that took place at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Sunday May 19, 2019.

Business, civic, and philanthropic leader John Fish, Hon. ‘19 served as Commencement speaker. Fish, the chairman and CEO of Suffolk, one of the nation’s leading construction management companies, received an honorary Doctor of Business Administration degree.

Founded in 1879, Curry College is a private, four-year, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Mass. Curry extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth, Mass. Curry offers 27 undergraduate majors, as well as graduate degrees in business, education, criminal justice, and nursing, with a combined enrollment of approximately 3,000 students. The student body consists of approximately 2,000 traditional undergraduate students, and over 1,000 continuing education and graduate students.