Lynn Historical Commission Presents the 2019 Significance Awards

The Lynn Historical Commission recently presented the 2019 Significance Awards in four categories to Lynn recipients. Receiving the recognition were Richard Sullivan II of RF Sullivan’s Restaurant for Commercial Designation, Antonio Gutierrez for Open Space Activities, LeAnn Hanfield for Cobbet Hill Apartments, Lisa Nerich for Public Space Access, and David Solimine Sr for Devotion to Historical Preservation.

LHC Chairman Carl Greenier explains why this award is presented each year as he said, “We give this award each year to recognize individuals and properties throughout the city that encourage historical preservation.”

Shown in the photo (Front): Richard Sullivan II, Antonio Guitierre, LeAnn Hanfield, and David Solimine Sr; (Back): Ward 2 Councilor Rick Starbard, Richard Sullivan Sr, Mayor Thomas McGee, LHC Chairman Carl Greenier, Lisa Nerich, & Ward 3 Councilor Darrin Cyr

Lynn has a rich history of many historical sites. These recipients took a special interest in preserving the historical significance that the City of Lynn offers.