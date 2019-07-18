Vanessa Masucci MacCormack Softball Tourney Opens Friday

When Vanessa Masucci MacCormack took the field during her outstanding softball career at St. Mary’s High School, she was all business, her competitiveness on display every pitch of every inning.

A starting first baseman and designated hitter on multiple state tournament teams, Vanessa was a joy to be around, the fun-loving player that kept the team relaxed and confident before games and during practices.

Teammates, friends, and family will gather to honor Vanessa’s memory at the second annual Vanessa Masucci Softball Tournament Friday (opening ceremonies at 5:30 p.m.) and Saturday at Breed Middle School.

The committee consists of Vanessa’s former St. Mary’s teammates Erica Sonia Richard, Colleen Clancy Bransfield, Janelle Bruno Hegarty, and Sarah Fitzgerald McCabe, along with Nicole Oak, Jeff Walsh, Tori Albano, Joe Masucci, and Jim Kefalas.

Vanessa’s parents, Vinnie and Karen, her sister, Angela, brother, Joe, and sister-in-law, Jen, will be at the tournament.

Erica Richard remembers the “off-the-field” Vanessa Masucci fondly.

“Outside the game, Vanessa was the funny girl that made friends with everybody, was always happy, and always had a smile on her face ,” said Richard, who is now the head softball coach at Lynn Classical. “At gametime, she was dialed in, cheering everybody on, picking everybody up. She was very competitive.”

Ten teams will compete in the slow-pitch, double-elimination tournament, with the championship round set for Saturday night. There will be a home run derby Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, there will be children’s activities including a special bouncy house, facepainting and an appearance by Princess Elsa.