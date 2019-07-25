List of Candidates Set for Citywide Preliminary Election on Sept. 3 Staff

The Lynn Election’s Office, under the direction of City Clerk and Elections Chief Janet Rowe, has certified the following list of candidates whose names will appear on the ballot in the citywide Preliminary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots in all races even in races where all candidates will automatically advance to the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

The only race in which candidates will be eliminated from advancing to the general election is the Ward 6 councilor race where there are five candidates, Fred Hogan, Donald Castle, Cinda Danh, David Ellis, and Jimmy Gonzalez. The two finishers in the Ward 6 preliminary election will advance to the election in November.

Councilor At Large

Buzzy G. Barton

Jose M. Encarnacion

Brian M. Field

Joel Hyppolite

Brian P. LaPierre

Hong L. Net

Lennin Ernesto Pena

Ward 1 Councilor

Wayne A. Lozzi

William F. O’Shea, III

Ward 2 Councilor

Richard B. Starbard

Ward 3 Councilor

Darren P. Cyr

George C. Meimeteas

Ward 4 Councilor

Richard C. Colucci

Natasha S. Megie-Maddrey

Ward 5 Councilor

Dianna Chakoutis

Marven Rhode Hyppolite

Ward 6 Councilor

Donald J. Castle

Cinda Thi Danh

David D. Ellis

Jimmy Gonzalez

Fred William Hogan, Sr.

Ward 7 Councilor

Alexis Reynoso

John Jay Walsh, Jr.

School Committee

Brian K. Castellanos

Donna M. Coppola

John E. Ford, Jr.

Lorraine Gately

Sandra M. Lopez

Tiffany Jean Magnolia

Jared C. Nicholson

Michael A. Satterwhite