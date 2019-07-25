List of Candidates Set for Citywide Preliminary Election on Sept. 3 Staff

The Lynn Election’s Office, under the direction of City Clerk and Elections Chief Janet Rowe, has certified the following list of candidates whose names will appear on the ballot in the citywide Preliminary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots in all races even in races where all candidates will automatically advance to the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
The only race in which candidates will be eliminated from advancing to the general election is the Ward 6 councilor race where there are five candidates, Fred Hogan, Donald Castle, Cinda Danh, David Ellis, and Jimmy Gonzalez. The two finishers in the Ward 6 preliminary election will advance to the election in November.
Councilor At Large
Buzzy G. Barton
Jose M. Encarnacion
Brian M. Field
Joel Hyppolite
Brian P. LaPierre
Hong L. Net
Lennin Ernesto Pena
Ward 1 Councilor
Wayne A. Lozzi
William F. O’Shea, III
Ward 2 Councilor
Richard B. Starbard
Ward 3 Councilor
Darren P. Cyr
George C. Meimeteas
Ward 4 Councilor
Richard C. Colucci
Natasha S. Megie-Maddrey
Ward 5 Councilor
Dianna Chakoutis
Marven Rhode Hyppolite
Ward 6 Councilor
Donald J. Castle
Cinda Thi Danh
David D. Ellis
Jimmy Gonzalez
Fred William Hogan, Sr.
Ward 7 Councilor
Alexis Reynoso
John Jay Walsh, Jr.
School Committee
Brian K. Castellanos
Donna M. Coppola
John E. Ford, Jr.
Lorraine Gately
Sandra M. Lopez
Tiffany Jean Magnolia
Jared C. Nicholson
Michael A. Satterwhite