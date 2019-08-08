Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Jonassaint Graduates from Roger Williams University

Roger Williams University is proud to announce that Jennifer Jonassaint, of Lynn graduated with a B.G.S. in Community Development in May as part of the Class of 2019.

About RWU: With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the heart of Providence, R.I., Roger Williams University is a forward-thinking private university committed to strengthening society through engaged teaching and learning.

Pyram Named to Dean’s List at Lawrence University

Lawrence University released its 2019 Dean’s List, an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance.

Ann Pyram of Lynn, was among the Lawrence students earning Dean’s List recognition for the 2018-19 academic year.

The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded. To make the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 36 units in Lawrence courses during the year and have earned a GPA of at least 3.5.

Founded in 1847, Lawrence University uniquely integrates a college of liberal arts and sciences with a nationally recognized conservatory of music, both devoted exclusively to undergraduate education. .

Union College Announces 2019 Dean’s List Honorees

The following area students were named to the 2019 Dean’s List at Union College. Comprised annually, the Union College Dean’s List honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.

Josue Blas, of Lynn; Blas is a member of the Class of 2022, majoring in Biology.

Jennifer Duran, of Lynn; Duran is a member of the Class of 2020, majoring in Economics.

Union College, founded in 1795 as the first college chartered by the New York State Board of Regents, offers programs in the liberal arts and engineering to 2,100 undergraduates of high academic promise and strong personal motivation.

Local Students Graduate from URI

At the University of Rhode Island’s 133rd Commencement on Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, 2019, about 3,400 undergraduate and 740 graduate students became the University’s newest alumni.

The following students graduated from the University of Rhode Island:

Victoria Catherine Grant of Lynn, received a Doctor of Pharmacy Cum Laude

Yaheysi Leon-Lopez of Lynn, received a Bachelor of Science Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design

Strati Angelo Saranteas of Lynn, received a Bachelor of Science Kinesiology Cum Laude

The University of Rhode Island’s pioneering research extends the University’s influence well beyond its coastal borders, while its unique interdisciplinary courses provide its 16,637 undergraduate and graduate students with global opportunities in an intimate environment. The University now has more than 120,000 alumni worldwide.

Students Named Dean’s and Chancellor’s List

Students named to the Chancellor’s List at UMASS Dartmouth in recognition of earning a semester grade point average of 3.8 or higher of a possible 4.0:

Janet Ezemba

Amanda Ruiz

Valerie Vong

Aleksey Bourgoun

Pamela Chet

Students named to the Spring Dean’s List in recognition of earning a semester grade point average of 3.2 or higher of a possible 4.0.

Junee Barber

Tarra Brice

Nneka Iloba

Calvin Kem

Gianny Mojica

Alexandra Nascimento-Rodriguez

Nana Philips

Nana Philips

Vilma Acosta

Emilly Rodriguez

Kamuso Asiegbunam

UMass Dartmouth is a Tier 1 national research university that provides a private college educational experience and public university value. Dedicated to engaged learning and innovative research resulting in personal and lifelong student success, UMass Dartmouth offers 55 undergraduate majors, 33 graduate programs, and 14 doctoral programs to nearly 9,000 enrolled students.