Jeff Earp Leads Gallant Team in to Baseball Tourney Finals Galva, Doney Brothers Power Lynn Contingent

Jeff Earp is president of the Greater Lynn Babe Ruth organization but he’s proving once again that he can coach Little League-age players with a high degree of excellence as well.

Earp’s Lynn Gallant Tournament was set to play Peabody Wednesday night in the championship game at O’Grady Field in Salem.

Gulimer Galva pitched a three-hitter and struck out 11 batters to help Lynn defeat Peabody, 5-1, Tuesday night to set up the winner-take-all showdown.

The Lynn Little League Gallant All-Star team, led by Manager Jeff Earp and Coaches David Galeazzi, Jim Burt, and Rich Avery, is pictured after its 5-1 victory over Peabody Tuesday night at Stephen O’Grady Field in Salem. Lynn was set to play for the title Wednesday night. Also pictured is team sponsor Tom Dill.

Galva teamed up with the talented Doney brothers, 12-year-old first baseman Josh Doney and 11-year-old catcher Tyler Doney for the defensive play of the game, a 1-3-2 double play to end the sixth inning.

Galva fielded a grounder back to the box, looked the runner back at third base, threw to who delivered a strong throw to his brother who adroitly applied the tag to nab the Peabody baserunner.

“I’ve done a 1-3-2 double play in AAU baseball and one in All-Stars last year,” said Josh Doney, who helped his Wyoma team win the championship this season.“I saw the baserunner on third breaking for home and I knew I had to get the ball out of my glove in a hurry. I like playing baseball with my brother – we’re a good duo.”

Tyler Doney said he saw the play developing and knew he had to be ready for the throw from his brother.

“Once Guilmer checked the runner at third and threw the ball to first, I knew there could be a play at the plate,” related Tyler. “Josh made a great throw. I love playing for this team. Mr. Earp is a great guy.”

Earp credited assistant coaches David Galeazzi, Rich Avery, and Jim Burt for their exceptional leadership. Earp also thanked Tom Dill, owner of the Lazy Dog Restaurant in Wyoma Square, for his generous sponsorship of the Lynn team.