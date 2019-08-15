News Briefs

Lynn DPW to Hold Bulky Items Days

Lynn residents will have twice as many opportunities to dispose of large items in the next year thanks to a partnership with Covanta. There will be six Bulky Items Days to replace the three Dumpster Days that have been held over the last several years. The new dropoff location will at Covanta, 247 Commercial St., Lynn.

“We encourage residents take advantage of this service the City is providing in partnership with Covanta to dispose of bulky items and unwanted materials,” said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. “Thank you to the Department of Public Works for stepping up and managing this program for the City.”

The Bulky Items Days are scheduled for: Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, and May 16, 2020. Items may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon and may include: household items, fluorescent light bulbs, white goods, metals and rigid plastic. The following items are prohibited: paint, hazardous materials, construction materials. Enter through Circle Avenue.

The Bulky Item Days are for Lynn residents only (driver’s license required); contractors and U-Haul trucks are not allowed.

Residents may also dispose of TVs ($25 each, maximum of 3), computer monitors ($25) and propane tanks ($5).

For more information call 781-477-7099 or 781-268-8000.

Family and Friends Support Group

National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater North Shore is hosting a Family and Friends Support Group and a new Individual (Peer) Support Group on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, 85 Herrick St., Beverly MA. The two groups are for family and friends of those dealing with mental health challenges and for individuals (peers) and they meet the last Wednesday of Every Month . For more information e-mail [email protected] or call 617-984-0504 and leave a message. Also visit www.namigreaternorthshore.org.

Register for the Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2019 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai, which raises the most money of any single day walk in the country. Scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22, funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk will support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

There is an option for everyone. Participants can choose from any of the below four distances along the historic Boston Marathon® course:

• 5K Walk (3.1 miles) from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

• 10K Walk (6.2 miles) from Newton

• Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles) from Wellesley

• Marathon Walk (26.2 miles) from Hopkinton

Walkers are treated to refueling stations throughout the course as well as a celebration at the Copley Square Finish Line, complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

All walkers commit to raise a minimum of $325, except for walkers 12 years old and younger whose fundraising commitment is $125. There is also a Virtual Walker option for those unable to attend the event on Sept. 22, who still want to support the cause.