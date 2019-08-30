Excellence at Encore : Todd is Impressive in First-Round Knockout

Lynn’s Khiry Todd was the best-dressed fighter on the card and after a devastating first-round knockout, you could say he had the best performance in the ring as well.

Todd, attired in gold-sequined trunks and jacket with an illustration of the High Rock Tower in the Lynn Highlands on the back, improved his record to 9-1 (7 KOs) with his victory over Alex Duarte in a welterweight bout before a large crowd at the Encore Boston Harbor resort/casino in Everett.

Lynn resident Khiry Todd (L) defeated Alex Duarte in a bout Friday night at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

Todd, 28, also showed his sartorial splendor after the bout, wearing a pin-striped suit for his interview session with the media.

Todd delivered a left-hook to his opponent’s body that resulted in the first-round KO.

“It was like a Mickey Ward liver-shot,” said Todd, a graduate of Lynn English. “I’m not paid by the round so I wanted to get him out of there.”

Todd, nicknamed “TNT,” was excited to see the large number of Lynn residents in the audience.

“That’s what it’s about – seeing Lynn people here supporting me,” said Todd. “I’m glad to represent the city.”

Todd was happy to fight at Encore in front of a crowd of 2,000 fans.

“It was a big honor to fight here,” said Todd. “The boxing fans really love coming to this venue. I’m happy to be here and I want to make this my home and fight here all the time. It’s not far from Lynn, maybe a 15-20 minute-ride.”

Todd talked about his boxing attire. “I wanted to wear something special for everyone from Lynn coming to Encore,” he said. “I grew up in the Highlands so I put the High Rock Tower on the back. And everybody from Adams Street, Rockaway Street, Jefferson Street – I represent all of Lynn. But I have all different kinds of uniforms.”

Todd, who is the father of two children, had several members of his family in attendance. His friend, Akeen Brown, traveled all the way from North Carolina to be at the fight.

It was Curtis Todd who gave his son, the nickname “TNT” when Khiry was a 15-year-old amateur fighter.

“’I’m very proud of my son,” said Curtis, a 1982 graduate of Lynn Classical High School, where he played basketball. “He loves his family and he works hard for them and just wants to make a better life for them.” Khiry Todd’s ninth victory should move him up in the world boxing rankings and a world title shot in 2020 may be in the cards for Lynn’s stylish boxing star.