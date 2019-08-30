News Briefs

School Committee Candidates Forum Set for Sept. 18

The Lynn Community Association, Inc. is pleased to present a series of candidate forums in anticipation of a highly contested election cycle for the city of Lynn this November. Starting with the School Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at 7 p.m., at the Galleries at Lynn Arts, 25 Exchange Street at Central Square in Lynn. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.. Forum moderator is Cheryl Davis, LCA Board Member with Julianna Perry as the designated time keeper. The candidates will be asked questions culled from the Lynn community at-large.

“The LCA has been sponsoring debates of this kind going on for years,” said Coco Alinsug, Board Member of LCA and Candidates Forums Chair. “The format that seems to work best is to solicit questions from the general public via the Internet. Once we have an idea of the pressing issues on people’s minds, we’ll take what we think are the most penetrating questions and ask them of the candidates.”

LCA President Caroline Dally says the forums are just one way to educate and inform citizens of the choices they have before they go to the polls. “The more times we can get candidates on the record for what they stand for, the more we can hold them accountable to what they say they’re going to do.”

Questions can be submitted to the following addresses: Lynn Community Association, P.O. Box 856, Lynn, MA 01903 or, email [email protected], or message us at Lynn Community Association, Inc. or @LynnCommunity on Facebook. To be considered, questions must be addressable to all candidates and not directed to one candidate in particular. Questions will remain anonymous.

The mission of the Lynn Community Association is to promote pride and ownership in the Lynn community through beautification, education, recreation, and neighborly relationships. LCA is very proud to partner the School Committee Forum with Galleries At Lynn Arts, commonly called GALA is an arts based collaborative that is in the process of becoming a Collaborative Nonprofit Art Gallery. It is led by a small group of local artists and art organizers.

Other forums are scheduled on the following dates: At-Large Councilor forum on Wednesday, October 2, 7 p.m., at Masjid Alsalam Mosque (Mosque of Peace), 35 Lynnfield Street, Lynn, and the Ward Councilor Forum on Wednesday, October 16, 7 p.m., at the First Lutheran Church of Lynn, venue at First Lutheran Church, 280 Broadway, Lynn.

Northeast Arc 5k for Inclusion on September 29

Northeast Arc will sponsor the 5K for Inclusion on Sept. 29 at MarketStreet in Lynnfield. The road race will be part of a day that also includes a 1-mile walk and roll and a family funfest.

Festivities will run from 8:30 to 11 a.m. with the 5K and walk starting at 9 a.m. Registration is $25 for the 5K and free for the 1-mile walk and roll.

To register, start a team or for more information, visit ne-arc.org/5k.

Northeast Arc, based in Danvers, serves more than 10,000 people in 190 Massachusetts cities and towns. Northeast Arc is the largest Arc in Massachusetts, and the second-largest of 700 nationwide.

Northeast Arc offers a wide variety of programs, including: autism services, day habilitation, deaf services, Early Intervention, employment services, family support, personal care assistance, recreation, residential and transition services.

Jonassaint Graduates from Roger Williams

Roger Williams University is proud to announce that Jennifer Jonassaint, of Lynn, MA, graduated with a B.G.S. in Community Development in May as part of the Class of 2019.

About RWU: With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the heart of Providence, R.I., Roger Williams University is a forward-thinking private university committed to strengthening society through engaged teaching and learning. At RWU, small classes, direct access to faculty and guaranteed opportunity for real-world projects ensure that its nearly 4,000 undergraduates – along with hundreds of law students, graduate students and adult learners – graduate with the ability to think critically along with the practical skills that today’s employers demand. Roger Williams is leading the way in American higher education, confronting the most pressing issues facing students and families – increasing costs, rising debt and job readiness.

Broughton Receives Degree from Western New England University

Zachary Broughton, of Lynn (01904), graduated Cum Laude with a Juris Doctor from Western New England University during the May 19 commencement ceremonies.

Broughton was among over 600 students who received degrees from 28 states. The top five fields of study were Mechanical Engineering, Criminal Justice, Accounting, Pharmacy Studies, and Psychology.

Celebrating its Centennial in the year 2019, Western New England University is a private, independent, coeducational institution. Located on an attractive 215-acre suburban campus in Springfield, Massachusetts, Western New England serves 3,974 students, including 2,629 full-time undergraduate students. Undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs are offered through Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and the School of Law.