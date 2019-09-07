Hogan, Danh Nominated for Ward 6 Election in November

Fred Hogan and Cindy Danh will face off in November for the Ward 6 seat on the Lynn city Council as a result of their top-two finishes in Tuesday’s preliminary election.
Hogan, who currently serves as Ward 6 councillor, received 312 votes to take the top spot in the field of five candidates. Danh took second place with 302 votes. Donald Castle was third with 152 votes, followed by David Ellis with 56 votes and Jimmy Gonzalez with 40 votes.
After the polls closed at 8 p.m., Hogan and Danh made separate appearances on the Lynn cable television election night show before heading to their respective celebrations.
Hogan entered the Brick Yard Bar and Grill on Blossom Street to chants of “We Are Ward 6” from his many supporters. State Rep. Peter Capano introduced Hogan upon his entrance.
Hogan addressed his supporters, stating, “I thank all you guys, I thank Ward 6 tonight, they came out strong. Remember, we have to continue to work hard. We’ll take a day off tomorrow, but we’re starting right back up. This was a very, very, close election. We have to pick up the pace and turn it up another notch.”
Hogan said he was elated to earn a spot in the general election.
“It feels great – it was a hard-fought first round with five candidates,” said Hogan. “The candidates worked very hard. We worked very hard, too, and it’s exciting to be in the finals.”
Hogan feels his work as Ward 6 councilor has been well received by voters. “It’s a lot of the hard work I’ve done, meeting people, answering my phone calls, and handling a lot of situations that we have in Ward 6. A lot of people came up to me and said, ‘Thanks a lot for what you’ve done in a short period of time as the Ward 6 councilor.’”
Danh was greeted at the Bent Water Brewery by a large throng of supporters.
“I feel so many emotions,” said Danh. “I feel happy. I feel excited. I feel motivated, humbled, honored.”
Danh was asked how she was able to do so well in her first run for public office.
“Since March, we have worked every single week and have knocked on over 10,000 doors and raised over $25,000,” she said. “We dedicated our time to meeting neighbors and residents and hearing about issues that they care about.”
Danh is looking ahead to the general election and participating with Hogan in the race for the Ward 6 seat.
“We’ve been really good friends throughout the campaign and it’s all been really positive,” said Danh. “I want to thank the other Ward 6 candidates for such a great race. We had a lot of fun standing at the polls today. I look forward to moving on to November.”
Following are the results in Tuesday’s election. All candidates advance to the general election in November.
Councillor-at-Large
Buzzy Barton 1,519
Hong Net, 1,444
Brian LaPierre 1,385
Brian M. Field 1,381
Jose M. Encarnacion 611
Lennin Pena 598
Joel Hyppolite 300
Ward 1
Wayne Lozzi 506
William O’Shea III 367
Ward 2
Rick Starbard 217
Ward 3
Darren P. Cyr 168
George C. Meimeteas 146
Ward 4
Richard Colucci 166
Natasha Megie-Maddrey 70
Ward 5
Dianna Chakoutis 123
Marven Rhode Hyppolite 77
Ward 6
Fred Hogan 312
Cinda Danh 302
Donald Castle 152
David Ellis 56
Jimmy Gonzalez 40
Ward 7
John Jay Walsh Jr. 261
Alexis Reynoso 66
School Committee
Donna M. Coppola 1,606
John Ford 1,389
Lorraine Gately 1,360
Brian Castellanos 1,187
Jared Nicholson 1,172
Michael Satterwhite 1,047
Sandra Lopez 785
Tiffany Jean Magnolia 603