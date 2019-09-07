Hogan, Danh Nominated for Ward 6 Election in November

Fred Hogan and Cindy Danh will face off in November for the Ward 6 seat on the Lynn city Council as a result of their top-two finishes in Tuesday’s preliminary election.

Hogan, who currently serves as Ward 6 councillor, received 312 votes to take the top spot in the field of five candidates. Danh took second place with 302 votes. Donald Castle was third with 152 votes, followed by David Ellis with 56 votes and Jimmy Gonzalez with 40 votes.

ELECTION CENTRAL….The Lynn Election Department and Lynn Election Commission are pictured at City Hall, just before the votes in Tuesday’s preliminary election were tabulated. From left, are Tom Dill of the Election Commission, City Clerk Janet Rowe, Sue Lang of the Election Commission, Kay Rowe, Election Staff, Election Coordinator Sarah Bullock, Election Administrative Assistant Karen Richard, and Chris Rowe, Election Staff.

State Rep. Peter Capano, Ward 7 Councillor Jay Waslh, Joan Kelley, Ward 6 Councillor Fred Hogan, and Leon Kelley, pictured at the Brick Yard following Tuesday’s preliminary election in Lynn. Hogan finished first in the five-candidate field to qualify for the general election in November.

Gianina Chua, Nicole Eigbrett, Ward 6 candidate Cinda Danh, and Sam Hyun, pictured at Bent Water Brewing following Tuesday’s preliminary election in Lynn. Danh finished second in the five-candidate field to qualify for the general election in November.

After the polls closed at 8 p.m., Hogan and Danh made separate appearances on the Lynn cable television election night show before heading to their respective celebrations.

Hogan entered the Brick Yard Bar and Grill on Blossom Street to chants of “We Are Ward 6” from his many supporters. State Rep. Peter Capano introduced Hogan upon his entrance.

Hogan addressed his supporters, stating, “I thank all you guys, I thank Ward 6 tonight, they came out strong. Remember, we have to continue to work hard. We’ll take a day off tomorrow, but we’re starting right back up. This was a very, very, close election. We have to pick up the pace and turn it up another notch.”

Hogan said he was elated to earn a spot in the general election.

“It feels great – it was a hard-fought first round with five candidates,” said Hogan. “The candidates worked very hard. We worked very hard, too, and it’s exciting to be in the finals.”

Hogan feels his work as Ward 6 councilor has been well received by voters. “It’s a lot of the hard work I’ve done, meeting people, answering my phone calls, and handling a lot of situations that we have in Ward 6. A lot of people came up to me and said, ‘Thanks a lot for what you’ve done in a short period of time as the Ward 6 councilor.’”

Danh was greeted at the Bent Water Brewery by a large throng of supporters.

“I feel so many emotions,” said Danh. “I feel happy. I feel excited. I feel motivated, humbled, honored.”

Danh was asked how she was able to do so well in her first run for public office.

“Since March, we have worked every single week and have knocked on over 10,000 doors and raised over $25,000,” she said. “We dedicated our time to meeting neighbors and residents and hearing about issues that they care about.”

Danh is looking ahead to the general election and participating with Hogan in the race for the Ward 6 seat.

“We’ve been really good friends throughout the campaign and it’s all been really positive,” said Danh. “I want to thank the other Ward 6 candidates for such a great race. We had a lot of fun standing at the polls today. I look forward to moving on to November.”

Following are the results in Tuesday’s election. All candidates advance to the general election in November.

Councillor-at-Large

Buzzy Barton 1,519

Hong Net, 1,444

Brian LaPierre 1,385

Brian M. Field 1,381

Jose M. Encarnacion 611

Lennin Pena 598

Joel Hyppolite 300

Ward 1

Wayne Lozzi 506

William O’Shea III 367

Ward 2

Rick Starbard 217

Ward 3

Darren P. Cyr 168

George C. Meimeteas 146

Ward 4

Richard Colucci 166

Natasha Megie-Maddrey 70

Ward 5

Dianna Chakoutis 123

Marven Rhode Hyppolite 77

Ward 6

Fred Hogan 312

Cinda Danh 302

Donald Castle 152

David Ellis 56

Jimmy Gonzalez 40

Ward 7

John Jay Walsh Jr. 261

Alexis Reynoso 66

School Committee

Donna M. Coppola 1,606

John Ford 1,389

Lorraine Gately 1,360

Brian Castellanos 1,187

Jared Nicholson 1,172

Michael Satterwhite 1,047

Sandra Lopez 785

Tiffany Jean Magnolia 603