NSMC to Hold Open House

North Shore Medical Center (NSMC) will host an open house for the North Shore community to celebrate the opening of its new emergency department, private patient rooms and Epstein Center for Behavioral Health on the NSMC Salem Campus.

The celebration will take place on Saturday September 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Salem Campus. Guests are asked to access the event the Dove Avenue entrance off of Jefferson Avenue.

The community open house is free and open to the public, and will feature tours of the new facilities, visits with NSMC physicians and activities for children, including the opportunity to climb aboard an ambulance. Refreshments will be provided by local food vendors, including Hobbs Popcorn, Treadwell’s Ice Cream, D’Amicis Bakery and Connors Farm, and NSM will also raffle of several sets of Apple wireless headphones.

This event marks the most ambitious piece of a 10-year plan to better serve the current and future health needs of the community with improved inpatient medical and surgical care, behavioral health and emergency care. The key aspects of the revitalization include consolidating NSMC Salem Hospital and NSMC Union Hospital in Lynn, building a new 120-bed behavioral health/psychiatric facility, expanding outpatient services including emergency, urgent care, and primary care, and disseminating health services across communities. As a result, all hospital-based medical, surgical and behavioral health services are combined to a single, expanded and improved facility in Salem, while keeping the services that patients use most convenient and close to home in Lynn. For more information, visit: nsmc.partners.org.

North Shore Medical Center (NSMC) is the largest healthcare provider and one of the largest employers on the North Shore of Massachusetts and is ranked among the top 20 hospitals in the state. The multi-site health system, headquartered in Salem, Mass., includes NSMC Salem Hospital, MassGeneral for Children at North Shore Medical Center, NSMC Heart Center, NSMC Women’s Center and the physician network known as North Shore Physicians Group. NSMC and Massachusetts General Hospital together provide care at the Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care and the Mass General/North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers. NSMC is a member of Partners HealthCare, which was founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. For more information, visit: nsmc.partners.org.