Lynn Police Investigating Vandalism At St. George Greek Orthodox Church

Special to the Journal

The Lynn Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation of an incident of vandalism at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 South Common. St.

Lt. Mike Kmiec, LPD public information officer, said the incident was first reported by the church president to the police on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Kmiec said as part of the investigation Lynn Police officers viewed three areas of the church building where graffiti had been spray painted.

“Three different locations had been spray painted, one was one of the icons on the outside, along with two other spots on the exterior of the building,” said Kmiec.

He added there was no other damage in the area to other parts of the building or the property. Kmiec said that the removal of the graffiti has taken place.

The police lieutenant said the incident at St. George is believed to be an isolated one. “We are not aware of any other incidents of this nature at other locations in the city,” said Kmiec.