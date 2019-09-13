MCU Celebrates Life and Legacy of Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo With Fundraiser

Robert Cashman, President and CEO of Metro Credit Union, announces tthat Metro Credit Union (MCU) will be hosting Still She Rises, a celebration of life and fundraiser for local domestic violence prevention organizations. The event will coincide with the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo was a beloved member of the community and 20-year employee of Metro Credit Union whose life was tragically cut short as a result of domestic violence in December 2018. To honor Ersilia, Metro will host Still She Rises on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Holiday Inn at 30 Washington Street in Somerville. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will deliver the keynote address.

Proceeds from the event will benefit HarborCOV, Portal to Hope, and the Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo Fund by Kiwanis. These organizations, based in Everett and Chelsea, provide comprehensive services to people whose lives have been impacted by domestic violence.

“According to the CDC, one in three women and one in four men will be victims of intimate partner violence in their lifetime, says Charlene Bauer, Metro’s SVP Outreach, Advocacy and Chief Development Officer. “Celia was a wonderful coworker and generous friend who was dedicated to her community and family. The tragic loss of her life had a profound impact on us all, and Metro is proud to be celebrating her legacy while supporting crucial organizations who stand up to domestic violence every day.”

Individual tickets are $75.00 and include dinner, a keynote address by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and remarks by additional speakers, a silent auction, and a cash bar. Seven sponsorship levels are available, as well as tax deductible donations. Tickets, sponsorships, and donations are available here: https://bit.ly/2lBVzzV.