Caturano takes over Blue Ox

By John Lynds

Anthony Caturano, the owner and head chef of widely successful restaurants in the North End and on the North Shore, will take over the reigns of The Blue Ox in downtown Lynn from the restaurant’s founder and longtime chef Matt O’Neil this month.

O’Neil and Caturano made the joint announcement at the end of August through a press release posted on The Blue Ox’s website.

Chef/Restaurateur O’Neil opened The Blue Ox in 2009 to rave reviews and the restaurant has become a staple on the North Shore for a decade.

While O’Neil is moving on he told Blue Ox’s loyal fanbase that he is leaving the restaurant in ‘very capable hands.’ Caturano is the owner and head chef of Prezza in the North End as well as Tonno in Gloucester and