GALA Holds Next Opening on Oct. 4

GALA (Galleries at LynnArts) will hold its next opening “The Fine Artists of the Lydia Pinkham” in the Main Gallery and the Community Gallery show “Dark Art” on Friday, Oct. 4 from 5:30 – 8 p.m .at 25 Exchange St, Lynn.

The Lydia Pinkham Building is well known for housing incredible talent, but as Open Studios only happens once a year, many people are only given access to enjoy the works on a very limited basis. GALA’s goal was to showcase some of the fine artists working in the Pinkham building in a beautiful gallery setting and make works available for purchase. Featured artists are: Rolf Flor, Jackie Diehl, Christine Johnson, Mary Spitzer, Kathleen Speranza, Freda Nemirovsky, and David Pfaltzgraff.

In the Community Gallery, GALA is taking inspiration from their building partner, Arts After Hours. “AAH always has amazing Halloween shows and we just wanted to continue the feeling into our space as well,” says Tia Cole. Artists were asked to bring in creations that were creepy, dark, Halloween inspired to partner with “Carrie: The Musical”. Works are moody and edgy and continue GALA’s push to think beyond the standard gallery artworks.

GALA is located at 25 Exchange St, Lynn, MA 01901.

For more information, please visit www.galleriesatlynnarts.org.