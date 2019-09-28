Lynn’s Sadler Completes Prestigious Malden Catholic Internship Program

Nine fortunate Malden Catholic High School students recently completed the school’s first Summer Apprenticeship Program, matching up MC students with prominent alumni in the fields of finance, business, law, engineering, public relations and sports management.

Dennis Doble and his Partner, Andover’s Richard LeBranti, are the co-founders of Doble LeBranti Financial Group based in Burlington and were proud to help launch the Apprenticeship Program.

LeBranti, a MC grad, said “I’m thrilled to be able to offer a student from Malden Catholic the opportunity to learn about our industry and create a rewarding experience for him at our firm. MC made a huge impact on my life in many ways, and having the opportunity to stay connected to the MC community and to give back some time and knowledge to a student is a privilege for me.”

The beneficiary of LeBranti’s tutelage was Senior Gavin Sadler of Lynn. Sadler was privileged for the opportunity, “Having had this experience I now understand what it’s like to work in the personal finance industry and have a greater appreciation of what it takes to be successful. It also helps me know what I want to major in for college.”

Mr. Robert McCarthy, Senior Director of Institutional Advancement, said “Malden Catholic students are not only learning about future career possibilities, but also having the opportunity to experience first-hand how classroom learning relates to the various professional industries. Our alumni business leaders are role models for our students building confidence, elevating self-esteem, inspiring new goals, and raising future aspirations transforming classroom learning and challenging our students to go “plus ultra” today and in the future.”

Sadler was chosen for the internship after a competitive essay and application process with over 40 applicants from Malden Catholic. The Apprenticeship Program included a kick-off BBQ and a Business Training Seminar giving an overview of business etiquette and expectations.

Boys Division Principal Brother Thomas Puccio, said “We are very excited about the launch of our Apprenticeship Program. We dream of a day when all our students can enjoy an internship experience through one of our many successful alumni. Such experiences will give them much better insights into college choices, academic majors, and career pathways after Malden Catholic.”

The inaugural Alumni Hosts were:

Mr. Joseph O’Donnell ’62; Founder, Boston Culinary Group

Mr. Richard LeBranti ’94, CFP; Co-Founder at Doble LeBranti Financial Group

Mr. Nicolas Gennetti ’02; Corporate – Manager of Operations; The Herb Chambers Companies

Mr. Christopher Caprio ’95; Chief Financial Officer, Focus Technology Solutions

Mr. Roberto Di Marco ’91; Partner, Foster, Walker and DiMarco, P.C.

Mr. Paul Sullivan ’87; President, R.W. Sullivan Engineering

Mr. Brian Heffron ’83; EVP, Partner, CTP Boston

Mr. Thomas Arria ’96; Director of Athletics, Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School

Now in its 88th year, Malden Catholic High School, the codivisional high school, annually places ninety-nine percent of its seniors in college. On average, they successfully complete college at a rate of 80 percent, significantly higher than the national college-completion rate of 57 percent.

A Xaverian Brothers Sponsored School, Malden Catholic is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. More information on the school may be found at www.maldencatholic.org.