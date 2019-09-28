News Briefs

Oliveira Receives the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Theater Arts

Sophia Oliveira, of Lynn, received the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Theater Arts during the American International College (AIC) Academic Awards ceremony this spring. The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Theater Arts is presented to the student who goes above and beyond in the theater arts program.

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.

Metro Credit Union Announces Free Financial Education Seminar Series

Robert Cashman, President and CEO of Metro Credit Union, is pleased to announce the continuation of Metro’s complimentary financial education seminar series focusing on investments and homebuying. The seminars will be held through Nov. 12, at Metro branches and other convenient locations. A component of Metro’s ongoing financial education programming, the seminar series provides in-class instruction and activities to credit union and community members throughout the area. By continuing to host financial education seminars, the credit union demonstrates its commitment to providing the services and tools individuals need to feel more informed and confident in their financial decisions.

The Social Security seminar will discuss the “rules of the road” for receiving Social Security benefits, ways to maximize benefits, the future of Social Security, and setting up a retirement income stream. Multiple First Time Homebuyer seminars will educate participants on homebuying basics, financing options, and the step-by-step process—from pre-approval through closing.

For a full schedule of seminars, please visit metrocu.org/about/events.

In addition to the seminar series, Metro offers free financial wellness resources year-round on MetroCU.org, in partnership with the leading education technology company EverFi, Inc. MoneySense is an online program featuring short, interactive financial education courses to help users manage their money and prepare for a secure financial future. The program features interactive courses designed for different age groups, from grade school courses designed to teach financial literacy in a child’s cognitive development, to adult programming focused on financing higher education, home ownership, retirement, and more.

Lasell University Welcomes New Students

Lasell University welcomed more than 580 new students to its Newton, Massachusetts campus this month.

Kelly Russell of Lynn became a Communication student at Lasell this fall.

Michaela Brunet of Lynn became a Hospitality Management student at Lasell this fall.

Francisco Villacorta of Lynn became a Psychology student at Lasell this fall.

Lasell University is an independent coeducational university that emphasizes a combination of immersive learning and social and civic responsibility in both its graduate and undergraduate programs. Established in 1851, the institution is located on a 54-acre campus adjacent to a hub of professional and educational opportunities in Greater Boston. The University’s faculty practitioners offer rich industry expertise across more than 50 academic programs in areas including athletic training, business, criminal justice, health sciences, information technology, fashion, and hospitality management. A model for intergenerational learning, the campus includes two early learning centers and Lasell Village, the first-of-its-kind, university-sponsored continuing care retirement community with a learning mandate that has drawn international attention.