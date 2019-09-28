State Labor Report for August Released

Massachusetts Unemployment and Job Estimates for August:

• The state’s August total unemployment rate remained at 2.9 percent, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Sept. 20.

• The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 7,100 jobs in August. Over the month, the private sector added 6,700 jobs as gains occurred in Professional, Scientific and Business Services; Construction; Information; Financial Activities; and Other Services. Manufacturing jobs level remained unchanged over the month. Government added 400 jobs over the month.

•From August 2018 to August 2019, BLS estimates Massachusetts added 43,600 jobs.

•The August unemployment rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

•Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped four-tenths of a percentage point.

•The labor force increased by 3,300 from 3,834,100 in July, as 3,800 more residents were employed and 500 fewer residents were unemployed over the month.

•The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – remained at 67.6 percent. Compared to August 2018, the labor force participation rate is down two-tenths of a percentage point.

•The largest private sector percentage job gains over the year were in Other Services; Education and Health Services; Information; and Professional, Scientific and Business Services.

(Source: MA Office of Labor and Workforce Development)