Obituaries 10-03-2019

Peter Gallagher

40 year Clerk of the US District Court of Massachusetts

Peter M. Gallagher of Arlington passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the David James Hospice Unit at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford on Sept. 26.

He was a graduate of St. John’s Prep, Boston College and UMass, a former Clerk at the United States District Court of MA for 40 years and a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served as an intelligence officer during the Korean War.

Born on April 18, 1935 to the late Matthew and Honora Gallagher, originally of Leitrim and Cork, Ireland, and then of Lynn, he was the beloved husband of 51 years to Lorraine Gallagher (Briere) of Arlington, formerly of Somerville; loving father of Kerry Solomon and her husband, Joseph of Steamboat Springs, CO, Chris Gallagher and his wife, Monica of Arlington, and Erinn Cahill and her husband, James of Scituate; proud ‘Papa’ of Connor, Luke, and Stella Solomon, Cole, Eve, Rose and Thomas Gallagher and Liam and Kellen Cahill; dear brother of Mary Reynolds, Honora Walsh, Theresa Lockwood and the late Matthew, Benjamin and John Gallagher.

His Funeral will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. Arlington on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter’s memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.

Andrea Butler

Attorney

Andrea Butler of Revere passed on Sept. 28.

Andrea was an attorney who also had a true passion for arts and entertainment focusing in the fine art of modern theater. Directing theater productions was near and dear to her heart.

Her true love was her niece Francesca. Andrea was blessed with a large, loving family. May God hold Andrea in the hollow of his hand. May he be with her and bless her.

The dear sister of Allison Butler, she was the loving aunt of Francesca Zakharia and dear cousin of Paul Spates, all of Lynn; daughter of the late Leonard J. and Gwendolyn (Del Greco) Butler; beloved Godchild of Uncle Joey, Auntie Rosie and Auntie Marie. She was the blessed little sister of cousin Robert and felt truly loved by Auntie Nora. The cherished friend of Nina of Hamilton, she is also survived by many loving uncles and aunts: Elio and Denise Del Greco, Rosemarie and Joseph Pisano, Joseph and Victoria Del Greco, Elia and Cosmo Dell’Anno, Eleanora and her late husband, Angelo Diruzza, Peter and Camille Del Greco, Stefan Del Greco and Julie Petermann and the late Pasquale and his surviving spouse, Phyllis Del Greco, the late Salvatore and Lucille Del Greco, the late Josephine and Edward Harrington and also survived by many cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere on Wednesday, October 9, at 10 a.m. (Everyone to meet at Church). Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.