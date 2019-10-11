Uncommon Feast Approved for Wine and Beer License

By Kate Anslinger

At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Councilors voted in favor of an amendment to the special permit that was granted to the Uncommon Feast restaurant on March 26. The permit included stipulations of hours from 9-6 p.m. and limited food service sales to building occupants only. The petition requested to add a wine and beer license as a common offering, during the hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. “I am here to speak in favor of this amendment,” said Jim Cowdell, Executive Director of the Lynn Economic Development and Industrial Corporation. “In the short period of time that Uncommon Feasts have been here, they have really become a part of the fabric of the community. They are completely loved by everyone. I strongly support a beer and wine license.” Located at 271 Western Ave. on the first floor of the Lydia Pinkham Building, the Uncommon Feast is known for offering an abundant event menu with meals that contain organically grown produce, and meat and fish from responsibly raised and sourced animals. “I really appreciate you considering this,” said Marianne Staniunas, owner of the Uncommon Feast. “We want to be open for dinner service and provide wine and beer, we do not plan on being loud and noisy neighbors. I think we’ve demonstrated that we are good neighbors, since we’ve been in the building.