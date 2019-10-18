Finding Success at the Dugout: Mateo Named Perfect Games MVP

Anthony Mateo took a giant step forward in his high school baseball career this past week.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Lynn English sophomore was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 Perfect Games Fall Super Qualifier Tournament in Staten Island, N.Y.

Julio Henriquez (left), owner of the The Dugout baseball facility on Linden Street in Lynn, with Lynn English sophomore Anthony Mateo, who was named the MVP of the Perfect Games Fall Super Qualifier Tournament.

Mateo, who played varsity baseball as a freshman last season at English, pitched nine scoreless innings for the Dugout Nationals, representing Julio Henriquez’s Dugout indoor baseball facility in Lynn.

“He pitched excellently,” said Henriquez, who is overseeing Mateo’s off-season workouts. “He had a shutout against a really good Canadian team in the quarterfinals.”

Mateo is a 16-year-old right-handed pitcher. He and his Dugout Nationals teammates made it to the finals of the Perfect Games Tournament 17-Under Division where they fell to a team from New Jersey.

Mateo played youth baseball in the East Lynn Little League and was a member of Lynn’s Gallant Tournament team coached by Jeff Earp.

Henriquez said Mateo’s fastball has been clocked at 83 miles per hour in the fall league.

“He’s a hard worker and a great athlete,” said Henriquez. “He pitched lights out this weekend. For him to go out there and pitch as well he did, that’s impressive.”

Mateo, who’s also a strong hitter and plays shortstop and third base, said his favorite Major League player is Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians.

“Anthony is definitely a college prospect but our main focus right now is making sure he stays healthy and remains committed to his academics,” said Henriquez. “Anthony is dedicated to his off-season strength and conditioning sessions and working on his mechanics. He is young, he is driven, and he has a great attitude. He has a bright future in baseball and his family is very supportive.”

Anthony is the son of Armando and Carmen Mateo.