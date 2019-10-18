News Briefs

Mayor McGee Announces Street Sweeping Schedule

The Lynn Department of Public Works citywide street sweeping program has commenced. The street-sweeping schedule for October 28, 2019 through November 1, 2019 includes

Monday October 28

Ward 1 Precints 1 and 2

Tuesday October 29

Ward 1 Precincts 1,2 and 3

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Ward 1 Precincts 2,3 and 4

Thursday, October 31

Ward 1 Precincts 2,3 and 4

Ward 2 Precinct 1

Friday, November 1

Ward 1 Precincts 3 and 4

Ward 2, Precinct 1

This schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather. Should inclement weather prevent sweepers from working in your area as scheduled, they will return seven (7) days from the date originally scheduled.

For public awareness refer to: CityofLynn.net, Lynn Community Television Channel 3/22 and Verizon Channel 37/38 also broadcast this schedule.

Sweeping operations will be conducted from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Please remove all cars from the street and encourage your neighbors to do the same for a cleaner LYNN. Where necessary, vehicles impeding sweeping operations will be ticketed or towed in accordance with City Ordinances. Leaves pushed into the streets from lawns will not be swept up.

Loss of Sibling Program

Loss of Sibling program will be held on Mondays, November 4 through December 9, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Bertolon Center for Grief and Healing, 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA, 01923.This program is presented by Care Dimensions. Care Dimensions is the largest provider of hospice and palliative care services in Massachusetts, and provides care in 95 communities.For more information call CareDimensions.org/Calendars, 855-774-5100, [email protected]

Kernizan Jr. Completes Training

U.S. Air Force Airman Reginald Kernizan Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Kernizan is the son of Reginald and Rhonda Kernizan of Loganville, Georgia. He is the grandson of Loretta Zaccagnini of Lynn, Massachusetts.

The airman is a 2019 graduate of Lynn Vocational Technical Institute, Lynn.

Teaching the Craft of the Camera

The Greater Lynn Photographic Association will present a Basic Photography course on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 564 Boston Street in Lynn from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will cover: the various functions of the digital camera; interchangeable lenses from wide angle to telephoto; downloading images from the camera to a computer for post-processing. A more descriptive flyer which includes registration details and cost is available online at www.greaterlynnphoto.org. At the right hand column under Events, scroll down to “Saturday, November 9”. and click on “Basic Photo Course”. Registration may be done online through PayPal. For further questions contact Susan at [email protected] or call 978-664-2620.