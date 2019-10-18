Obituaries 10-17-2019

Clark Morrison

Polaroid Retiree

Clark Morrison of Revere, formerly of Lynn, died on Oct. 13 surrounded by his loving family.

Clark graduated from Lynn English class of 1953. He retired from Polaroid in Cambridge after 36 years. Clark was a member of the Gannon Golf Club for 35 years and most recently the Nahant Golf Course and was a former member of Tony C’s in Nahant. He will always be remembered for his generosity and kindness and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Born in Swampscott on Nov. 8, 1935 to the late Walter and Mary (Price), he was the beloved husband of 42 years to Jeannette (Vannelli), devoted father of Bruce Morrison of Danvers and Dwight Morrison and his wife, Suzanne, all of Danvers and Brian Morrison of Revere, cherished grandfather of Christopher Morrison and his wife, Katie and Connor and Cameron Morrison and adoring great grandfather of Blakely. He was the dear bother of Stewart Morrison of Nahant and the late William Morrison and he also leaves behind countless friends who he would do anything for.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clark’s name to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com