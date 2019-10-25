Billy Costa to Host Hearts of Gold Fundraising Gala

Centerboard is excited to announce that longtime Boston media personality Billy Costa is the master of ceremonies for this year’s Hearts of Gold Fundraising Gala and Live Auction.

This year’s Gala, on Saturday Nov. 16 at the elegant Danversport facility in Danvers will once again raise funds to help families and children in need on the North Shore. Some of this year’s live and silent auction items include trips to Bali, South Africa, Mexico and Italy, as well as a Madonna Package that includes concert tickets to see Madonna perform an intimate concert at the Wang Theatre in Boston, Madonna’s Madame X CD album and limo service to the concert.

Bringing his brand of fun and laughter to the bidding will be Costa, the Kiss108 radio personality and host of Dining Playbook on NESN. Costa frequently works with nonprofit organizations to help boost their philanthropic income.

“Our fundraising gala is always one of the highlights of the year for us, and with the help of Billy, we’re confident this will be our best year yet,” said Centerboard CEO Mark DeJoie. “It’s a great chance for people to get out and have a fun time while raising money for an even better cause.”

The Hearts of Gold Fundraising Gala begins at 5:30 p.m. with top-shelf cocktails and delicious gourmet food followed by the live and silent auctions, dessert, music and dancing. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click the link on the Centerboard website at centerboard.org.