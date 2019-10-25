Lynn Community TV Wins Four Regional Video Awards

The staff at Lynn Community Television (LCTV) has something to celebrate this month. Their already long list of awards has recently jumped to nine in 2019 alone, making them a leader in community television both regionally and nationally. This past month, they were recognized at the Northeast Region’s Nor’easter Video Festival, where they received four awards from The Alliance for Community Media Northeast Region (ACM-NE), a regional organization representing community media centers in the Northeast.

The station won first place in the “Documentary” category, first place in the “Event Coverage-Single Camera” category,” first place in the “Sports Programming” category, and third place in the Arts and Theater category.

Mukala Kabongo (News Director), Koeun Neak (Community Producer), Pedro Diaz Jr. (Director of Program Broadcasting), David Riley Jr. (Director of Operations), Seth Albaum (Executive Director)

“I was surprised by how many first place awards we won,” said LCTV Director of Operations, David Riley, who hopes to keep turning out new content. “It really comes down to the staff that we hired and the quality of the talent of those who worked on the award winning pieces.”

The Nor’easter Awards, now in its 21st year, are handed out every year in the fall at their annual Conference & Trade Show. All entries are judged by volunteers from other community media centers throughout the northeast. Lynn Community TV and all other winners of these regional awards will be presented with their plaques at the 2019 Nor’easter Awards Ceremony, being held this year in Portland, Maine on Oct. 31. With these wins, Lynn Community Television now has three national awards, four regional awards, and three state-wide awards.

The Alliance for Community Media Northeast Region is a regional membership organization that advocates, promotes and preserves the right to media training, production, distribution, civic engagement and education in support of diverse community voices, through Public, Educational and Government Access channels and other forms of media.

The winning videos can be viewed on the station’s website at: www.lynntv.org.