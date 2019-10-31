Lynn Delegation Endorses Markey

Special to the Journal

The Lynn delegation, made up of Mayor Tom McGee, State Senator Brendan Crighton, State Rep. Dan Cahill, State Rep. Peter Capano, and State Rep. Lori Ehrlich, endorsed U.S. Sen. Ed Markey in his bid for re-election.

“Ed Markey works hard for the people of Lynn,” said McGee, Crighton, Cahill, Capano, and Ehrlich, in a joint statement. “From his work on the Senate Transportation Committee to his work to increase jobs, fight the opiate crisis, and protect our environment, Lynn has a champion in U.S. Sen. Markey. We are proud to offer our enthusiastic support, and endorsement.”

From left State Senator Brendan Crighton, State Rep. Peter Capano, Mayor Tom McGee, State Rep. Lori Ehrlich and State Rep. Dan Cahill have endorsed U.S. Sen. Ed Markey in his re-election bid in 2020 at the Unity Breakfast that was held on Oct. 27.

“I am so proud to have earned the endorsements of my friends and partners in the Lynn delegation,” said Markey. “I am committed to making the ferry to Boston year-round, extending the Blue Line to Lynn, connecting downtown Boston with downtown Lynn and all of the economic opportunities available here. With the Lynn delegation, we will make sure we can make this city the best place to live, work, play, raise families, and retire. I am very grateful to have the support of these extraordinary public servants.”

Sen. Markey has served in the United States Senate for the last six years and is widely regarded as the leading member of Congress on environmental issues. He has also led legislation in addressing the opioid epidemic, internet privacy concerns and the humanitarian crisis occurring at the southern border.