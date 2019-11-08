Hogan Wins Ward 6 Seat

Anyone who watched Fred Hogan build the Lynn English girls basketball program in to an NEC powerhouse and Division 1 champion knows how competitive he is and how hard he works to be the best.

So when Cinda Danh, an outstanding candidate in her own right, came within 10 votes of Hogan in the preliminary election on Sept. 4, Hogan knew he had to step up his campaign over the next two months.

Dianna Chakoutis working the polls with her staff – (L-R): Ward 5 Councilor Dianna Chakoutis, Kelsey Martin, Don Parker, Jamie Cerulli, and Jamie Floyd.

Fred Hogan (second from right) with Jeff Crosby President of North Shore Labor Council, State Rep. Peter Capano, and Precinct Captain Suzie Anderson.

Fred Hogan and Cinda Danh outside of Lynn Tech polling station with campaign workers.

In fact, at his post-election party back in September, Hogan told his supporters point blank, “We have to continue to work hard – we have to pick up the pace and turn it up another notch.”

Hogan campaigned vigorously over the past two months, going door-to-door to speak with residents throughout Ward 6, all the while serving his constituents as an effective city councillor and his continuing his citywide efforts as a community organizer.

The hard work of Hogan paid off as he received 718 votes to win re-election Tuesday. Dahn who also waged an excellent, grassroots campaign, received 648 votes.

Hogan celebrated his victory with supporters at the Brick Yard Bar and Grill. He pledged to continue to work hard every day on behalf of his constituents and thanked Danh for participating in an election process that was positive on both sides.

“We are Ward 6 working together to make Lynn a better place to live,” said Hogan. “I thank the voters for giving me the opportunity to represent them on the City Council.”

BUZZY BARTON TOPS THE TICKET IN

AT-LARGE ELECTION

Councillor-at-Large Buzzy Barton once again displayed his popularity with voters across the city, receiving 5,426 votes to top the ticket and win re-election.

All four incumbents received strong votes. Councillors-at-Large Hong Net (5,043), Brian LaPierre (4,974), and Brian Field (4,761 votes) were also re-elected to the Council.

Jose Encarnacion finished in fifth place with 2,409 votes followed by Lennin Ernesto Pena with 1,966 votes in seventh place, and Joel Hyppolite with 1,407 votes in eighth place.

INCUMBENTS FARE WELL IN OTHER WARD RACES

In Ward 1, Councilor Wayne Lozzi received 1,579 votes to earn re-election to the City Council. Challenger William O’Shea received 1,283 votes.

Ward 2 Councilor Rick Starbard was unopposed in his bid for re-election. Starbard received 1,035 votes.

In Ward 3, Councilor Darren Cyr, the reigning council president, received 977 votes to defeat George Meimeteas, who received 559 votes.

In Ward 4, Councilor Richard Colucci, dean of the City Council, received 471 votes to defeat Natasha Megie-Maddrey, who received 301 votes.

In Ward 5, Councilor Dianna Chakoutis received 573 votes to defeat Marven Rhode Hyppolite, who received 519 votes.

In Ward 7, Councilor Jay Walsh received 1,059 votes to defeat Alexis Reynoso, who received 315 votes.

COPPOLA TOPS THE TICKET IN SCHOOL COMMITTEE CONTEST

Longtime School Committee member and current Vice Chair Donna Coppola led a successful night for the incumbents, topping the ticket in a field of eight candidates with 5,377 votes.

The other five incumbents were also re-elected in impressive fashion. Lorraine Gately was second with 4,835 votes, followed by fellow incumbents John Ford with 4,779 votes, Jared Nicholson with 4,428 votes, Michael Satterwhite with 4,077 votes, and Brian Castellanos with 4,056 votes.

Sandra Lopez finished seventh with 2,937 votes while Tiffany Jean Magnolia finished eighth with 2,835 votes.

JANET ROWE REPORTS 19.99 PERCENT TURNOUT

City Clerk and Elections Chief Janet Rowe reported a turnout of 19.99 per cent in Tuesday’s general election.

A total of 10,552 voters out of a pool of 52,796 registered voters cast their ballots in the election.