Lynn Student Awarded Prestigious Scholarship

Frances Mathieu of Lynn was named a 2019-2020 Center for Multicultural and Global Mental Health (CMGMH) scholar at William James College, a graduate school of psychology located in Newton, Mass. Mathieu has been awarded the Serving the Mental Health Needs of the Underserved Scholarship in recognition of their commitment to serving the mental health and behavioral health needs of underrepresented populations.

“This is a highly-competitive and prestigious award that represents William James College’s commitment to diversifying the behavioral health workforce,” said Dr. Gemima St. Louis, William James College associate professor in the clinical psychology department and co-director of the Center for Multicultural and Global Mental Health. Mathieu is a Leadership Psychology PsyD student at William James College. She graduated from St. John’s University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and minors in Sociology and International Studies. Mathieu currently works as the Developmental Service Coordinator at the North Suffolk Mental Health Association and held previous positions as a Drug Addition Counselor at Health Care Resource Center in Chelsea, Mass. and as an Applied Behavior Therapist at Ubuntu Autism Consultants in Worcester, Mass. She also serves as the Chief Marketing Officer on the executive board of For the Culture Media. Mathieu plans to become actively engaged in professional development activities.