STV Visits Marshall Middle School

The Stop the Violence (STV) program visited Marshall Middle School. Guest speakers spoke from their hearts giving inspirational talks to the students about making the right choices in life.

School Committee member John Ford said, “This program is very important to help the youth learn better options and alternatives rather than becoming involved in gangs and violent activities. Our goal is to support young people to stop, look, and understand how to make a better life for oneself”.

Stop the Violence encourages students to develop a plan with good choices, such as attending school, playing a sport, career interests, and having a positive outlook.

The program formed several years ago to make a change for the youth in the city. The organization has grown since its inception with new members and programs involved for youth safety.