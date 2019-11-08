Zonta Club Plans Fall Fundraiser

Zonta Club of Chelsea’s Fundraising committee recently met to plan their fall fundraiser. It is being held on Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Casa Lucia in Revere. The Delvena Theatre Company will be presenting Mangia, Meatballs and Murder for the Zonta Club of Chelsea’s event. Who dunnit? An exciting, live, comedic, interactive murder mystery performance set in Luigi’s Ristorante featuring Lynne Moulton, Joseph Zamparelli and Fran Baron in multiple roles. Come put your “super sleuth” on – having much fun along the way. Token prizes will be awarded. For tickets or information contact Christine DePrizio @ [email protected]